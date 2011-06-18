One of the nation's premier juried art festivals, Milwaukee's Lakefront Festival of Arts has been going strong for nearly five decades, drawing thousands of people every year. The tented, outdoor festival has expanded in recent years to include additional artist booths inside the Milwaukee Art Museum, in Windhover Hall. This year's event features more than 180 artists from around the country—as well as five from China, in conjunction with the museum's “Summer of CHINA” exhibitions—and includes live music, children's entertainment and a wine garden. (Through Sunday, June 19.)