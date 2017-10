Little-changed since the ’90s, Local H’s music still crashes and thrashes in deference to the glory days of grunge-rock, but a steady stream of respectable new material and a road-tested two-man show has prevented the band from becoming a nostalgia act. The group is touring behind this May’s 12 Angry Months , a calendar-themed breakup album that finds frontman Scott Lucas in fine, cynical form, but they’ll almost certainly revisit “Bound for the Floor” for the audiences at today’s performance.