Marilyn Manson w/ Lockjaw

As his relevance dwindled after the late ’90s, when he was briefly the most controversial musician in America, Marilyn Manson remained a public figure, albeit more for his romances with teenage actresses and the occasional burlesque performer than his music. Despite a cleverly glammy lead single, “Heart-Shaped Glasses,” and an exploitative accompanying music video, Manson’s 2007 release, Eat Me, Drink Me , met with mixed reviews and general indifference from the public, and Manson’s latest album, this May’s The High End of Low , has shown even less legs. The new disc is of interest to fans, though, as it marks the return of Manson’s longtime bassist, Twiggy Ramirez.