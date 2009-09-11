More than 40 films will be screened at three different city venues over three days as part of the 11th annual Milwaukee Short Film Festival. The festival features films from all over the United States, including several from Milwaukee, as well as many from international filmmakersnot bad for a festival that began as a showing of films on public access television. The festival begins tonight at the Eisner Museum of Advertising and Design before moving to the Milwaukee Art Museum’s Lubar Auditorium on Saturday and wrapping up Sunday at the Oriental Theatre. A complete list of the films and ticket information can be found at milwaukeeindependentfilmsociety.org.