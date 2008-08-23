Local wine makers and distributors have teamed up to bring a fine-tuned wine festival to the manicured grounds of the Milwaukee Art Museum today and tomorrow. A "full-tasting" wine ticket to this weekend’s Milwaukee Wine Festival is $20 if purchased by Aug. 21, or $30 cash at the festival's entrance. The ticket includes a wine glass, a festival program listing the 250 wines available for sampling at the festival, a book of 10 tasting tickets (each good for a one ounce wine pour). Forty-one representatives from various wine producers will be on hand, sharing their passion for wine and introducing festival-goers to new and different varieties. There’s even a special ticket for designated drivers.