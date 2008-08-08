Seventy-six teams of spoken-word poets from cities all over the world, including Paris, Toronto and New York, traveled to Madison this week to compete in the sport’s biggest event, the National Poetry Slam, which builds to the semifinals showdown tonight before tomorrow’s finals showcase. Hoping to make the cut is Milwaukee’s seasoned team, which is made up of winners of this spring’s 2008 Milwaukee City Slam, including Karl Iglesias, Niki Janzen and Dan Vaughn. All performances are open to the public. For more information on competition times and locations, visit nps2008.com.