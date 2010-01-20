Nick Jonas and The Administration w/ Diane Birch

The Jonas Brothers invite the same reflexive ire that all teen-pop bands do, and that the sibling ensemble is a product of the Disney Co. has only made them that much more of a target. Youngest Jonas Brother Nick tries to distance himself from the stigma of teen-pop with his new side project, Nick Jonas and The Administration, drawing less from bubblegum and more from traditional soul and roots-rock on his upcoming album Who I Am , which he recorded with members of Prince’s New Power Generation. The album’s title track imagines Michael Jackson by way of John Cougar Mellencamp. It’s a more adult sound, to be sure, but given his ties to the Jonas Brothers franchise, expect the usual horde of screaming tweens and flustered parents tonight.