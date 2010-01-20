The Jonas Brothers invite the same reflexive ire that all teen-pop bands do, and that the sibling ensemble is a product of the Disney Co. has only made them that much more of a target. Youngest Jonas Brother Nick tries to distance himself from the stigma of teen-pop with his new side project, Nick Jonas and The Administration, drawing less from bubblegum and more from traditional soul and roots-rock on his upcoming album Who I Am , which he recorded with members of Prince’s New Power Generation. The album’s title track imagines Michael Jackson by way of John Cougar Mellencamp. It’s a more adult sound, to be sure, but given his ties to the Jonas Brothers franchise, expect the usual horde of screaming tweens and flustered parents tonight.
Nick Jonas and The Administration w/ Diane Birch
Tonight @ The Rave, 6:30 p.m.
