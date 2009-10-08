Heddy Honigmann paints a lively and endearingbut also somberportrait of life in her native country Peru with her latest documentary, Oblivion . Honigmann profiles the average citizens of Lima, who are trying to make a living and enjoy life in the face of poverty. Many of her subjects are artists: buskers, singers and even gymnasts, who entertain at crowded street intersections (often with little regard for traffic). She also interviews quirky business owners, including a frog-juice vendor and a man who makes presidential sashesa niche market if there ever was one. The film screens for free tonight at 7 p.m.