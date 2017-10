The presidential changing of the guard isn't just good news for the nation's Dems, but also for our city's drinkers. Café Centraal, Cafe Hollander, Fat Abbey and the Nomad are all offering a complementary pint of Lakefront Brewery beer to anyone dressed in red, white and blue. Then at 9 p.m., Café Centraal goes into all-out party mode, breaking out a free keg of PBR and reggae music from the Chalice in the Palace DJs.