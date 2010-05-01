Armed with an upside-down accordion and a deft understanding of the power of social networking, in a few short years Pezzettino singer-songwriter Margaret Stutt charmed local media and emerged as one of the city’s most visible musicians. Now she’s saying goodbye. In advance of her upcoming third album, Stutt is packing up her squeezebox and moving to New York following tonight’s farewell show, but she has close ties to the city, so it’s a safe bet that she’ll make regular return visits. She’s already scheduled to play Summerfest’s Verge Music Festival on June 5.