Last call for pirate-themed cruises. Today the Port Pirate Festival at 139 W. Grand Ave. in Port Washington walks the proverbial plank, wrapping up its weekend-long run today. Admission is free (though there are fees for some activities), and in addition to cruises there will be a buccaneer bash, historical displaysincluding a pirate encampmentand a pirate-themed parade. Don’t own an eye-patch? You can find one, along with other items, at the thieves’ marketplace.