In 1797, a publisher rejected a novel by the young British author Jane Austen. The book, titled First Impressions, was destined to be Austen's second published novel, but only after considerable revision. The revised version was called Pride and Prejudice and has become one of the most beloved works in literary history. Last week, the Milwaukee Rep opened its staged adaptation of Austen's popular romance. The novel has been adapted for the stage of the Quadracci Powerhouse Theater by Rep Artistic Director Joseph Hanreddy and director J.R. Sullivan, who shows a particular interest not only in Elizabeth Bennet’s romantic life but also her family.