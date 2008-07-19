Fresh off a spot on WMSE’s Local/Live series, Quinn Scharber and the… are finally set to introduce their first album, the rather grimly titled Being Nice Won’t Save Milwaukee. Sounding like a happier Elliott Smith next door (although Smith’s infamous Maddog 20/20 gets a mention in “Midwest Blues”), Quinn Scharber and company have managed to carve out a fairly regular onstage shtick including the conscripting of audience tambourine players and nightly band name changes. They’ll do a 10 p.m. show at the Cactus Club tonight.