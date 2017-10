Named for the antagonist principal from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off , nice-guy California rockers play a happy, agreeable blend of pop-rock with ample nods to The CarsRic Ocasek was even slated to produce the group’s debut album at one point. Tours with the Jonas Brothers and Kelly Clarkson have cemented their wholesome image. They share this bill with the family-minded Texas indie-pop group Eisley, made up of four sibling and their cousin, and another sibling act, The Chapin Sisters.