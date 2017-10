A Waukesha-based singer-songwriter and drummer with an affinity for the sounds of world music, Scott Berendt largely performs solo these days, but a few years ago he reconnected with his longtime former band The Us Project, a loose collective of players that blends acoustic rock with expansive world-music undertones. Tonight Berendt and members of that band perform a benefit show for Healthy Families of Waukesha County, a nonprofit that combats child abuse and neglect.