Somebody Talked w/ Disguised as Birds

After playing gigs around the city for a couple years, Somebody Talked finally released their self-titled last year, an affair so DIY they even recorded it themselves. The band’s aggressive post-rock fits well with the record’s lo-fi sound and straightforward songs that would’ve been muddled if overproduced. Sadly for Milwaukee, the band is calling it quits after this show, though, so tonight is your last chance to catch them. As an added bonus, they’ll be playing with Milwaukee’s excellent Disguised as Birds, a biting post-rock group.