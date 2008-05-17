The now-annual Swap-O-Rama event at Milwaukee Sewing Machine, 7226 W. Greenfield Ave., encourages people to recycle and swap clothes instead of throwing them away. For $5, participants can bring a bag of old clothes, shoes and accessories to swap and re-use. There will be plenty of sewing machines and silkscreening, stamping, embroidering and knitting equipment available to help participants tweak those old clothes, turning the unwanted into something personalized and fashionable. The swapping runs today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.