It’s an unlikely premise for a comedy: A charismatic artist ends up in a psych ward after a notably bad gallery show, having attempted suicide. When she realizes that her health insurance won’t allow her to stay in the hospital for much longer, she decided to fake a mental illnessand a quirky one at that. She tries to convince mental health professionals that she thinks she’s Major League Baseball star Darryl Strawberry, a challenge given how little she knows about the towering baseball legend. Mary MacDonald Kerr stars in the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of The Sweetest Swing in Baseball , which runs through May 2 at the Broadway Theatre Center.