Not to be confused with the British Pink Floyd tribute band of the same name, America’s nine-piece Think Floyd aims to recreate not only the sound but the experience of a classic Pink Floyd concert, so they make ample use of lasers and light shows. Their shows can clock in at nearly three hours, and unlike similarly themed cover bands, they keep their set lists a mysterysometimes they cover entire albums, sometimes they stick to rarities. Think Floyd plays Shank Hall tonight at 8 p.m.