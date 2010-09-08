Tommy Keene w/ Mike Jarvis

Tommy Keene is considered one of the finest power-pop songwriters of the 1980s, a reputation that did little to help him find commercial success. By the ’90s he was performing as a guitarist-for-hire, touring with artists like Paul Westerberg, but he continued to release some assured solo albums, including a pair of underrated discs for Matador Records. He continues to release new albums every three or four years, the latest of which is last year’s In the Late Bright , a characteristically melodic set of pop-rock that puts newfound emphasis on Keene’s showy guitar work.