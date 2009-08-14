Introductions don’t get much more memorable than Tracy Chapman’s. Months before she released her debut album, Chapman performed her single “Fast Car” for Nelson Mandela at his 70th birthday party, boosting her profile considerably. Her 1988 self-titled debut went on to win two Grammy awards and cemented Chapman’s status as one of the stars of contemporary folk. She scored her biggest hit to date with “Give Me One Reason” in 1995, but has continued to release solid material that carries a gentle personal touch and a simple political message, including her most recent album, last year’s Our Bright Future , which she recorded with Joni Mitchell producer Larry Klein.