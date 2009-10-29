Type O Negative w/ Destrophy and Seventh Void

By fusing the charcoaled riffs of Black Sabbath with the graveyard grumble of Sisters of Mercy, Type O Negative all but invented their own sub-genre of metal: gothic metal. The band was never above cheap shocks or blatant publicity effortsthey named their second album The Origin of Feces , initially placing a photograph of an anus on its cover, and in the mid-’90s frontman Peter Steele posed naked Playgirl magazinebut they were always more fascinating than many of their peers, in part because their obsession with death and mortality felt grounded more in real human insecurities than overplayed genre conventions. Their last album, Dead Again , which reflected longtime atheist Steele’s unlikely conversion to Catholicism, was the band’s highest-charting album yet.