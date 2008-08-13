As vintage posters become a more sought-after collector’s item, more and more galleries have dedicated exhibits to these elaborate, colorful historical artifacts. To set its vintage poster show apart from other recent ones, the Milwaukee Street Gallery has focused its display on posters from Cuba, Poland and Russia. The imagery and the language may be different, but the result is the same: lively advertisements for movies, entertainment, food and wine. The Milwaukee Street Gallery’s vintage poster exhibit runs through Aug. 16.