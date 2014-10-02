Water Street Brewery comes to Drexel Town Square

Water Street Brewery will be opening a restaurant in the Drexel Town Square development in Oak Creek in summer 2015. The 85-acre development will house Meijer, a Sheraton hotel and a new Oak Creek City Hall and library. Water Street Brewery will occupy the 2.5-acre corner spot at Drexel and Howell Avenues.

Designs for the building submitted to the Oak Creek Plan Commission include more than 100 tables, brewing tanks and equipment, and a large patio. This will be the fourth brewery and brew pub location in southeastern Wisconsin. Other locations include downtown, Grafton, and Delafield.