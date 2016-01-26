Milwaukee in Stereo(scope)

The Cream City in 3D

The Phillip Best Brewery, about 1885, featured on an antique stereoscope card. (New York Public Library)

Recently, the New York Public Library made over 180,000 copyright-free images in its collection available online for free browsing and high-resolution downloads. The NYPL collection is stunning and contains images and artifacts from all over the world, including many of a long-ago Milwaukee. One of my favorite parts of the collection is its large number of stereoscope card images. These cards feature side-by-side photos taken from slightly different angles that, when seen through a special stereoscope viewer, give the illusion of a single, three-dimensional image. Some cards were issued in series and told panel-by-panel stories. Others were meant as tourist keepsakes. This week, I scoured the NYPL’s collection of Milwaukee stereoscope cards picked out a few of my favorites. Click the image to be taken to the NYPL site, where you can download the image or even view it in their “stereogranimator