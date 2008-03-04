WikiLeaks gets back to WikiLeaking

Good news for people who like bad news (and fantastic news for people looking to once again make that joke). WikiLeaks, the site devoted to government and business leaks, can finally resume demonstrating how you’re being screwed by whom. A San Francisco judge has lifted the injunction blocking access to the site after two long weeks of leaklessness.

WikiLeaks, registered to an Australian resident of Kenya, had angered the Julius Baer bank, based in Switzerland and also operating in the Caymans, which won the injunction in American courts preventing San Mateo, California based web host from broadcasting the page. This veritable atlas of legal wrangling began when documents were posted detailing the bank’s alleged foray into tax evasion and money laundering. It ended when Judge White changed his mind – citing, among other things, some “doubt” that the United States had jurisdiction over any of that boatload of other nations.

Take this opportunity to leak how much you rule.