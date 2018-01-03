Zoup! Gives Back with No Kid Hungry Campaign

Fast-casual restaurant Zoup! will celebrate National Soup Month by giving back to the hungry with a month-long food drive. Everyone who donates $2 or more to No Kid Hungry at the 1433 N. Jefferson St. location (or online) in January will receive a coupon for a complimentary 8 oz. side of soup redeemable on their next visit.

“One in six children in this country struggles with hunger,” Zoup! founder and CEO Eric Ersher said in a press release. “Our franchisees and employees are 100% committed to supporting No Kid Hungry.”

Zoup!’s national goal is to raise $100,000 for No Kid Hungry.