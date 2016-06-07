Zoup! Serves Soup, Salad and Sandwich Specialties

× Expand Photo by Nick Smith

The Michigan-based Zoup! recently opened its first Milwaukee location at 1433 N. Jefferson St. Zoup!’s menu boasts hundreds of soups, including standouts like lobster bisque, collard green chicken barley and “Blazin’ Bison Chili,” with 12 varieties rotating on a daily basis. If you don’t find your match with any of soups d’jour, salads and sandwiches provide a tasty alternative.

Offerings such as the quinoa veggie wrap and the smoked and cheesy maple ham & bacon set Zoup! apart from other soup and sandwich chains. The décor is reminiscent of such competing fast-casual soup and sandwich chains as Panera Bread and Potbelly, as is the quick service. Zoup! is a great lunch option and works well as a step up from typical fast food.