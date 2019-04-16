Exploring the Greater Milwaukee Area

× Expand Racine Art Museum

In the counties surrounding Milwaukee, there are many interesting cities and towns well worth a day trip. To the north, there are Ozaukee and Washington counties; to the west is Waukesha and to the south is Racine. No matter which way you head, you’ll find plenty of history, charm and activities to keep you busy.

North

Travel directly up the North Shore of Milwaukee, and you’ll come to Ozaukee County. If you only have one day to explore, your best bet is historic Cedarburg. The enchanting downtown is chock full of quaint shops, a winery (tours available), a great mix of fine and casual dining and the Cedarburg Cultural Center (W62 N546 Washington Ave.) with varying exhibits, classes and live music performances, all highlighting the charms and history of the area.

Throughout the year, Cedarburg puts on festivals for just about every season. Strawberry, Harvest and Winter Festivals are well-attended celebrations. The city also plays host to the Ozaukee County Fair (W67 N866 Washington Ave.) every summer. But if smaller crowd activities are more your speed, take in a movie at the old-timey, single-screen-only Rivoli Theater (W62 N567 Washington Ave.) and savor the memories of a simpler time.

Also north of Milwaukee is Washington County. West Bend is its largest city, where you can always find something to see or do. Play all year round at Roegner Park (800 N. Main St.), which boasts a small lake with sandy beaches for swimming in summer and smooth-as-glass ice skating in winter. Looking for some culture? Peruse works by local artists or take a class at the Museum of Wisconsin Art (205 Veterans Ave.), which features more than 5,000 contemporary and historical pieces. MOWA is focused on promoting art and artists from Wisconsin.

West Bend is also home to the Washington County Fair (3000 Pleasant Valley Road) in late summer and hosts many other events throughout the year from craft fairs and winter carnivals to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and alpaca festivals. Washington County is also home to many beautiful lakes and rolling countryside. If you take time to explore in autumn here, be sure to visit the Holy Hill Basilica (1525 Carmel Road, Hubertus) to treat yourself to some of the best views of colorful fall foliage in the area.

South

Turning your attention to the south, you’ll find the city of Racine (in the county of the same name). Many people may only know the name as an exit ramp from the freeway, but if you take the ramp and head east into downtown Racine, you’ll be amazed at what you’ve been missing. A true gem and must-see is the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed SC Johnson Wax headquarters (1525 Howe St.). The gravity-defying lily pad workroom is incredible in and of itself, but this is a tour full of delights for both architecture aficionados and those with only a casual appreciation of great Midwestern architecture. Be sure to register in advance for tours as space is limited.

One Racine item many people know about is kringle. Check out O&H Danish Bakery (1841 Douglas Ave.) for some of the best flaky, buttery fruit- or cheese-filled pastry you’ve ever have and some seriously delicious doughnuts, too. Be sure to check out the Racine Art Museum (441 Main St.) showcasing a collection of more than 9,500 works consisting mostly of contemporary craft works by internationally recognized artists. If you’re visiting Racine with younger kids, head to Racine Zoo (2131 N. Main St.) for some wild entertainment. Situated on the shores of Lake Michigan, it’s a lovely place to spend an afternoon feeding giraffes, riding the little train, chilling out in the petting zoo and making silly faces at the spider monkeys.

West

To the west of Milwaukee you’ll find the city of Waukesha (in the county of the same name). Begin with a visit to the Waukesha County Historical Society and Museum (101 W. Main St.) to gain some insight and perspective on the city. Local legend and world famous musician Les Paul is well represented in the exhibit.

Looking to take in some nature? You could spend a whole day enjoying beautiful Minooka Park (1927 E. Sunset Drive). This park has a little something for everyone. In the warmer months hiking, biking, swimming and fishing in the small lake are popular activities. In the cold winter months, cross-country skiing and sledding are tops. Canine owners will appreciate that the dog park is separated into larger and smaller breed areas. Like some of the other Milwaukee metro-area cities previously cited, Waukesha is home to their own county fairgrounds and Expo Center (1000 Northview Road). While the fair only runs for a few days during the year, everything from a Scottish festival to food truck events and theatrical and musical performances held at the center fill the calendar the rest of the year.