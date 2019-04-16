The Shepherd Express' 2019 City Guide

Explore the contents of this year's guide:

The recent decision by the Democratic National Committee to hold the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee confirms what Milwaukeeans already know: We live in a great city.

Milwaukee’s history is unique and has contributed to the identity and quality of life we enjoy today. From the cultural legacy left by the beer barons of the 19th century and the 20th century socialist administration that gave us America’s greatest park system, through the traditional work ethic of our industrial workers in the days when Milwaukee was known as the Machine Shop of the World and right up our present-day network of entrepreneurs and artisans, Milwaukee has always been a city that demands quality.

Milwaukee’s politics have long been honest in contrast to larger cities to our south. After a period of adjustment in the early 1980s—a time when Milwaukee joined so many other cities in the post-industrial Rust Belt—a combination of civic leadership by government, private industry and private initiative turned the city around.

In recent years, Milwaukee has become a nationally known destination for its many summer festivals, its proliferation of performing arts groups, continuous opening of new restaurants and its ongoing revitalization of neglected neighborhoods.

For the past 37 years, the Shepherd Express has played a role in the growth of Milwaukee by promoting positive political and social change as well the growth of our city’s cultural life. We dedicate the latest edition of our annual City Guide to our readers—the people of the greater Milwaukee area who have made the city a great place to live, work and play.

Louis G. Fortis Publisher and Editor-in-Chief David Luhrssen Managing Editor