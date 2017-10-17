Astronaut Scott Kelly Discusses 'A Year in Space' at UWM

A human mission to Mars has been a dream of engineers, science-fiction writers and ordinary citizens alike since the 19th century. It has also been a tangible goal for NASA and space stations around the world, and in 2015, American astronaut Scott Kelly was selected for a so-called one-year mission (it was actually 11 months) aboard the International Space Station to collect scientific data that will help develop future opportunities for human exploration of our solar system. His 11-month journey in space included 5,440 orbits around the Earth, during which time he conducted three spacewalks. Kelly, who was a veteran commander of four previous space flights prior to his 11-month stint in orbit, is the American record-holder for the total accumulated number of days spent in space.

In his book, Endurance: A Year in Space, A Lifetime of Discovery, the recently retired Kelly recounts his 340 days spent aboard the ISS with humor, candor and raw sincerity. From describing the unique challenges of constant close quarters to the emotional anguish of being unable to return home after tragedy struck his family, Kelly shares his incredible journey and his hopes for a future human mission to Mars.

The UW-Milwaukee Student Union, the Manfred Olson Planetarium and Boswell Book Co. welcome Kelly to the UWM Student Union Wisconsin Room for a conversation with WUWM’s Bonnie North at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23. This ticketed event includes a signed copy of Endurance: A Year in Space, A Lifetime of Discovery.