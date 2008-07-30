Burmese Trilogy

×

When theJapanese army invaded Burma during World War II, 10-year-old PremSharma and his family were among the thousands of refugees who fled tosafety in India .Not long afterwards they found themselves embroiled in another bloody conflict:the violent partition of Pakistan and India and the latter’s hard-won independence from century-long colonial rule.

A Milwaukee native who recently retired from his post as associate dean at Marquette ’s School of Dentistry ,Sharma has penned a trilogy of fictional works based on his experiences in Burma (also known as Myanmar ). The first part of thetrilogy, Mandalay’s Child, waspublished in 1999, and its themes of suffering, cultural understanding andcoming of age were considered so absorbing by UW-Milwaukee English lecturerMariann Mariss that she distributed hundreds of copies of the novels toMilwaukee Public Schools students as part of a reading circle program.

Mandalay’s Child spans from 1941 to 1947, chronicling the life of the Laal family, whichflees from Burma to live inrelative poverty in India and becomes enmeshed in India ’sstruggle for independence. Like Sharma himself, one of the lead charactersfinds herself drawn to Gandhi’s message of peace and equality.

The second novel in the trilogy, Karma’s Embrace, was published in 2003and served as a prequel, setting the stage for the characters in the firstnovel. The final novel in the series, Escapefrom Burma, was published last year and is based on the true story of Sandraand Mya Swe’s attempt to leave Burma in the 1960s as the country transitioned from democratic to military rule,sparking a series of uprisings.

Sharma will deliver a talk at the Harry W.Schwartz Bookshop in Brookfield July 31 at 7 p.m. He will be joined by Sandra and Mya Swe.