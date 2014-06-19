Fantasy Authors Speak at Boswell

Magic comes alive at Boswell Book Co. at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 22, when acclaimed fantasy writers Katherine Addison and Mary Robinette Kowal will appear in conversation with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ’s Jim Higgins.

Goblins, ghosts and other magical ghouls grace the pages of Katherine Addison’s new fantasy The Goblin Emperor , a spellbinding and dramatic tale that follows the youngest, half-goblin son of the emperor who returns from exile to claim his throne. Amidst assassination plots, unseen enemies and deadly traps, the emperor’s son must learn to play the political game and overcome his own shortcomings before it is too late. Addison (a pseudonym for Sarah Monette) received the Spectrum Award for her short fiction in 2003 and four honorable mentions from The Year’s Best Fantasy and Horror . A Tennessee native, Addison/Monette currently resides near Madison, Wis.

Kowal is a Hugo Award-winning author and professional puppeteer whose newest release, Valour and Vanity , is set in a magical universe where things are never as they seem. This highly original tale set in the Regency period centers around a clever and captivating plot perfect for history enthusiasts and magic lovers alike. When young couple Jane and Vincent set out on a world tour, they encounter pirates, magical glassblowers and action-packed adventure. This enchanting novel is the fourth book in Kowal’s Glamourist Histories series.