Job Man: My 25 Years in Professional Wrestling (Alamo Press), by Chris Multerer with Larry Widen

Chris Multerer, aka Chris Curtis, dislocated his knees more than once during a decades-long career in professional wrestling. And those were only a few of the injuries he sustained in bouts with Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant and the future governor of Minnesota, Jesse Ventura. In a memoir written with local writer Larry Widen, the Milwaukee champion credibly maintains that pro wrestling isn’t fake; it’s physical entertainment with scenarios involving the good guys versus the bad. As a kid, Multerer’s imagination was sucked into the ring by the over-the-top characters on Channel 18’s “All-Star Wrestling” show. While studying photography at MATC, he wandered over to the Milwaukee Sports Show at the old Arena and wrestled a 600-pound bear. It’s just one of many memories collected in Job Man .

Author event: Monday, March 24, 7 p.m., Wauwatosa Public Library, 7635 W. North Ave.