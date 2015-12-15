Strumming and Stroking the Ukulele

Multi-instrumentalist and Milwaukee native Lil’ Rev (Marc Revenson) is best known for his work with the ukulele. Originating in Hawaii in the 1800s, the ukulele gained popularity in the United States during the early 20th century and soon spread across the globe. In his latest book, Essential Strums & Strokes for Ukulele: A Treasury of Strum-Hand Techniques , Lil’ Rev highlights more than 100 years of diverse ukulele techniques. Perfect for uke enthusiasts from beginner to advanced, Lil’ Rev’s latest book, coming on the heels of seven previous ukulele manuals, details a variety of strumming methods from the clawhammer to punk rock strums. Also known for his accomplishments on the harmonica, Lil’ Rev is a renowned local treasure who has been performing and teaching music across the country for more than 20 years and has been awarded a Wisconsin Area Music Industry Award for Best Folksinger.

On Thursday, Dec. 17, Lil’ Rev will visit Boswell Book Co. to share some of his well-seasoned strumming techniques and demonstrate them in song. A combination book launch and live musical evening, Lil’ Rev’s performance will showcase his musical talents and give you a behind-the-scenes look at one of this city’s most remarkable musicians. This free event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Book Happening:

Brad Vogel

7 p.m., Dec. 21

The Mackie Building, Third Floor

225 E. Michigan St.

“My crowsfeet are the tracks / Of a bird who wants to fly” are among the lines from the first poem in Brad Vogel’s collection, Broad Meadow Bird . The Wisconsin-born peripatetic poet writes often of desire or ambition thwarted yet achieved. Other topics are addressed by his sharply shaped words, and there is humor in his poem “The Health Benefits of Temporary Insanity.” Vogel will read from his new book in an unusual location, the third floor of the under-reconstruction Mackie Building.