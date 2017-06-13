More on War (Oxford University Press), by Martin Van Creveld

The title More on War alludes to the two classics in its field, Carl von Clausewitz’s On War and Sun Tzu’s The Art of War , whose maxims served as polestars. However, neither predecessor was much concerned with the economics of war, nor could they have envisioned aircraft and submarines, much less nuclear warheads. A historian with ties to the Israeli military, Martin Van Creveld sets out to rethink the theory of waging war in the present day, perhaps an unpleasant but necessary task in a world that has withstood the best efforts by Utopians to impose peace. Focused on essentials and elegantly concise, More on War is more philosophical than tactical, its understanding of human nature applicable to the workplace as well as the battlefield.