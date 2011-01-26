Words Get Their Due at Woodland Pattern’s Poetry Marathon

Words influence our actions and beliefs; whether in printed publications or everyday conversations, language frames how we make sense of our environment. WoodlandPattern Book Center’s annual Poetry Marathon is a local celebration dedicated to promoting the literary community in Milwaukee and preserving the authenticity of the written and spoken word.

The 17th annual Woodland Pattern Poetry Marathon and Benefit will kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, with an hour of live readings by promising child poets who have participated in Woodland Pattern’s programs. For the remaining 14 hours, a long list of lyricistsincluding Riverwest poets Antler and JoAnn Chang, long-standing supporters of the marathonwill present their work. Readings by previous Woodland Pattern guests Ching-In Chen and Brenda Cárdenas also highlight this year’s gala. Eclectic and energetic live acts are scheduled in five-minute blocks of time from 10 a.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday, ranging in style from prose, poetry, music, performance art or any combination thereof. Each performer is required to raise $35 in pledges that will support future programming at Woodland Pattern.

Woodland Pattern’s Poetry Marathon, which began in 1995 as the brainchild of Executive Director Anne Kingsbury, continues to bring together a diverse ensemble. Over the years, hundreds of people have turned out to show their support; it is not too late to become a donor or purchase a ticket to the event. For a complete schedule or more information, visit www.woodlandpattern.org/marathon_2011.shtml.