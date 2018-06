On this month’s edition of Radio Shepherd Express, guests Matt Kemple and Graeme Reed discuss this year's Milwaukee Comedy Festival and its surrounding events, and the Museum of Wisconsin Art’s current Trek bicycle exhibit.

Shepherd writers Selena Milewski and John Jahn preview upcoming performing arts, web editor Rob Hullum discusses the changing face of Milwaukee’s East Side and editors Dave Luhrssen and John Schneider look ahead to changes at the Oriental Theatre.