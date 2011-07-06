Acacia Theatre Adapts Jane Austen's 'Emma'

Concerning the headstrong heroine of her fourth novel, Emma, author Jane Austen said she had created a character that not many people would like. In spite of Austen's estimation, however, the independently wealthy and overconfident Emma Woodhouse has endured over the years.

This week, Acacia Theatre brings Emma's story to the stage in an adaptation by Jon Jory, longtime producing director of the Actors Theatre of Louisville. Jory's adaptations, which also include Austen's Sense and Sensibility and Pride and Prejudice, have been praised for their clarity and resonance. For Emma, Austen's novel is crystallized into scenes that maximize the drama without compromising the personality that makes the work so popular.

Director Stacy Becker says she has confidence in the script. “I like this adaptation of the play because it moves so quickly from scene to scene. It has an almost dream-like or reflective quality to it,” Becker says. “It works very well to give the important themes and ideas of the novel while still moving fast enough to hold our attention.”

Acacia Theatre's production of Emma runs July 15-24 at Concordia University's Todd Wehr Auditorium. To reserve tickets, call 414-744-5995.

