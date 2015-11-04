Amanda Hull’s RETURN OF THE HEIR to Debut at the Brumder

Amanda Hull has announced a new show that she’s been working on for the Brumder Mansion. Hull, who wrote a charming Alice In Wonderland-inspired show for the Brumder in the recent past brings the Brumder to the Scottish Highlands in the ’60s in her new show Return of the Heir. It’s a holiday show set on the estate of the Noble Family McKenzie. A Christmas party is thrown to welcome home McKenzie heir Alfie after over a decade’s absence.

“I'm working with a lovely group of actors who have been with me since the start helping to workshop the writing and develop each character and their relationships,” says Hull. “We are exploring the different regional Scottish Dialects with the help of Raeleen McMillion and hope to immerse the audience in the varying sounds of the Highlands.”

A retro return to the cozy space of the historic Brumder mansion for the holidays? Sounds like a warm, jovial entry into the holidays.

Amanda Hull’s Return of the Heir runs Nov. 27 - Dec. 20 at the Brumder Mansion on 3046 W. Wisconsin Ave. For more information as it becomes available, visit Milwaukee Entertainment Group online.