American Folklore Theatre's 20th Anniversary Season

In operation since the end of the ‘80’s, the American Folklore Theatre celebrates the dawn of its third decade in existence this summer. The production company which has debuted contemporary Wisconsinm classics like Guys On Ice celebrates its 20th anniversary season this year. This week, AFT opens two musicals in its outdoor space in Door County’s Egg Harbor.

Tonight, the company opens its second production of the season: Life On The Mississippi—a musical adaptation of Mark Twain’s autobiography by Douglas M. Parker and Denver Casado. The production celebrates what would’ve been Twain’s 175th birthday with the story of his 1857 journey as cub pilot of a steam ship along the Mississippi River. AFT hosts a special opening night performance of the musical tonight at 8:30 pm.

American Folklore Theatre’s production of Life On The Mississippi runs through August 27th.

Tomorrow, (June 17th) the AFT opens the third show of its repertory season with a production of Cheeseheads: The Musical. The show explores the lives of employees of a fictitious cheese factory in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. AS the cheese factory has fallen on hard times, there are rumors of a buy-out. Employees dream of what they might do with a huge Wisconsin Lottery Jackpot that has yet to be won.

American Folklore Theatre’s production of Cheeseheads: The Musical runs through August 28th.