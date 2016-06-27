Auditions for Baggage Next Month

I know I’m not going to be able to see it. (Oconomowoc is solidly outside of me reach at present.) It makes me feel good to know that Allison Chicorel is directing a contemporary romantic comedy for the NewTheatre on Main this coming season. As witnessed on her Facebook feed (and the few performances I’ve seen her in onstage) she’s got a really sharp sense of humor. Here she’ll be working with a small cast on Sam Bobrick’s Baggage.

The premise follows a couple of people who are healing from their respective romantic relationships. Their luggage gets mixed-up at the airport and they get to know each other. And because this is a romantic comedy, the relationship between the two progresses in comical ways.

The show runs Sep. 16 - Oct. 2 at The NewTheatre on Main on W359 N5920 Brown St. in Oconomowoc. Auditions will be held for the show Jul. 25 - 26 from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. They’re looking for 4 actors: male and female leads in their late 20s-30s, a woman in her lat 20s-40s and a guy in his 30s-40s to play a therapist. (Naturally.)

For more information, visit the auditions’ event page on Facebook.