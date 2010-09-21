Auditions For Broadway By Way Of The Milwaukee Theatre

×

When Neil Berg's 100 Years Of Broadway comes to Milwaukee on October 22nd, it will be doing so with the aid of some locally-based talent. Precisely who the local talent. The Broadway. The Broadway composer/lyricist/producer brings a tribute to the history of Broadway and an opportunity to perform alongside Berg and others in the show.

"How do I get my chance at performing onstage with the show at the Milwaukee Theatre?,” you may well ask. Here's how:

First: You're going to be auditioning on your own time . . . . which is cool, but you'll have to do so in front of a camera. You will be recording an audition of the Broadway song of your choice for 90-120 seconds. That clip should then be posted online via Myspace, Facebook or YouTube.

Once you've done this, you will be filling out an online form found at The show's website.

Include all of your contact info in the form and begin the long process of waiting. All entrees will be judges by the show's panels of experts: (producers, singers and Neil Berg.)The deadline for entries is 5pm, Wednesday, October 6th.

All entrants must be at least 13 years of age. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent. The winner and runners-up must arrive 3 hours before the show, which begins at 7:30 pm on October 22nd. Visit the show's website . For more information.