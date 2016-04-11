Auditions for One-Acts at Inspiration

All we know for certain is that the plays are short and they need actors. The Wisconsin Playwrights Original One Act Play Festival will be staged this coming summer. Next week, Inspiration Studios in Wauwatosa will be hosting auditions for the festival, which runs Jun. 3 - 19. The festival has a long history. This is actually the 31st annual production.

They’re looking for a variety of men and women ages 18 - 80. Auditions consist of readings from this year’s scripts. A prepared monologue is suggested, but not required. Auditions will take place 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Apr. 18 and 19 at Inspiration Studios on 1500 S. 73rd St. in West Allis. For more information, call Tom at 414-294-9874.