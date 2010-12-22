Cash In Racine For New Year's Eve

There may not be any local theatre companies opening any time soon, but there are quite a few options for New Year’s Eve. Just outside Milwaukee county, Racine Theatre Guild offers a musical tribute to Johnny Cash and June Carter. Dan Simpson and Jenna Miller star as Johnny Cash and June Carter, respectively in June’s Got The Cash—a musical revue. The duo perform Carter and Cash’s hits including “Walk the Line,” “Ring of Fire,” “A Boy Named Sue.” Miller and Simpson will attempt to bring the unique stage presence of the couple to the stage for what should prove to be an enjoyable New Year’s Eve in Racine.

Racine Theatre Guild’s June’s Got The Cash will be performed on December 31st and January 2nd at the RTG’s space on 2519 Northwestern Avenue in Racine. Call 262-633-4218 for reservations.