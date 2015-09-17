Cleaning with Ex Fabula Tonight

ExFabula will be celebrating personal storytelling again tonight with a series of monologues assembled for an event bearing the title: “Come Clean.” This is, of course, presuming that I haven’t grossly misread the information provided online and they’re actually expecting people to show up with sponges and mops and buckets and things to actually clean the venue. I don’t think they’ve put out a call for volunteer janitors. I’m thinking this is more of a confessional feeling that they’re looking for in their monologues.

Tell your own personal story or come listen to other people Come Clean with Ex Fabula tonight at Garfield’s 502 on 502 W. Garfield Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information and to buy tickets in advance, visit Ex Fabula online.