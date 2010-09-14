Dramatic License and Vox Box

×

As the new theatre season begins to get moving along stages in greater Milwaukee, a number of theatre-based classes have also been announced. Here are a couple of interesting opportunities

October 8th – 10th, Mark Bucher of the Boulevard Theatre presents DRAMATIC LICENSEa program dedicated to the fine art of the audition. The program is a follow-up to Boulevard’s “Audition Idol” last year . . . and as such, it follows sort of a competition-style format. Invited local actors present audition monologues that are then picked apart by a panel of judges for the benefit of a “classroom” full of audience members. Some actors will be released. Some will be asked back for the second half of the program. The evening ends with one actor winning a gift package including gift cards, theatre tickets and suchlike. Panelists include talented Milwaukee actor David Flores and Sunset Playhouse Artistic Director Mark Salentine among others. Tickets for the “class” are $15 each ($10 for Boulevard subscribers.)

Dramatic License takes place Friday and Saturday, October 8th and 9th (both nights at 8 pm) at the Boulevard. There will also be a Sunday, October 10th daytime slot at 2:30 pm.

And in a reasonably less flashy opportunity, talented local actress Lisa Golda has announced that she is open for students for The Vox Boxa class she is teaching at the Marian Center for Non-Profits. The operatic/musical theatre talent has performed in Milwaukee and Chicago areas. Located in a tiny black box theatre in the Marian Center, the Vox Box will “cater to actors wishing to expand their vocal skills and vocal characterization options.”

For more info, call 920-918-1901.