‘Embodied Truth’ Virtually Explores Parenting and Race Through Dance

Cooperative Performance’s new show, Embodied Truth: Finding Ways to Move Together, tells a lot with its title. It is an experience which draws on the lived experiences of the performers, who are all parents. It was devised by directors Daniel Burkholder and Kimani Fowlin—he is a white, married dad with a daughter, she is a mixed-race, single mother with a son—and born from concerns and reflections about their children’s future in a #metoo and #blacklivesmatter world.

Through movement, dance and spoken word elements, the piece will explore race and gender through parenting “to honor the blessings and burdens of being a parent,” the company explains. “It asks the question: How do we parent in this world in which we find ourselves?” The performances have been caught on video throughout Milwaukee, from living rooms to school yards.

Embodied Truth will be available virtually as a streaming rental from Friday, Nov. 13, until Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. One ticket costs $15, but the company encourages patrons to pay extra to support the artists. While you can rewatch the show as many times as you like, the video will only be available to you for 24 hours after you initially clicked the link provided with a ticket purchase.

On November 13, you can join the cast and directors for a free virtual talkback event accessible via Zoom. For more information, visit cooperativeperformance.org/join or buy a ticket at cooperativeperformance.square.site.

