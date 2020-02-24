‘Gretel!’ Finds Courage and Life Lessons

× Expand Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo

What could be more heartwarming on a cold winter’s night than storytelling told by a campfire? Well, although there’s not exactly a campfire in First Stage’s production of the musical Gretel!, there’s a forest full of secrets, and a heroine who might qualify for the fairytale hall of fame.

That would be Gretel, a strong, courageous young girl who, in the course of the show, finds her inner strength and learns many life lessons. Some of the lessons come from her beloved mother, who falls sick and dies in the early scenes. Some come from an ugly old witch who possesses magical powers and can sweep through the air on a broomstick. Ultimately, the self-reliant Gretel must use her own wits and qualities to discover the power within herself.

Gretel! combines elements of the fairytale favorite Hansel and Gretel with a lesser-known story, Vasilisa the Brave (a.k.a. the Russian Cinderella). Playwrights Suzan Zeder and the late Jason Tremblay have layered the story in a way to appeal to young children. Musical numbers are a key element here, thanks to the music by Jenn Hartmann Luck and lyrics by Luck, Tremblay and Zeder. There’s also a cello arrangement by Nora Karakousoglou. Audiences will hear actors play guitar, cello and ukulele while also portraying numerous characters.

The play is set in a deep forest (scenic design by Sarah Hunt-Frank). A grouping of tree stumps are moved, as needed, to represent many different set pieces. The talented cast, directed by Jeff Frank, gave an incredible performance. The protagonist, Gretel (Alice Rivera on opening night), was convincing as she faced many challenges, ranging from an evil stepmother (Max Mainwood, playing several roles), as well as the resident witch (Natalie Ford, again playing multiple roles).

The young actors and adults displayed strong voices as they performed the musical numbers. Also worth noting is Benjamin Nowacek, who played a beautiful cello accompaniment throughout the show. He also had a few lines as part of the acting ensemble, which included Thatcher Jacobs and Allie Snyder. Costumes by Lyndsey Kuhlmann would look right at home in any Brothers Grimm story.

Through March 22 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, 325 W. Walnut St.