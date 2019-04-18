In Tandem Theatre Will Close in May

Sad to say, In Tandem Theatre Company is closing shop after 21 years. Their production of the comedy The Fabulous Lipitones, running April 25 through May 19, will be their last.

Founders Chris and Jane Flieller’s unique company is beloved of Milwaukee theatre artists and audiences. The shows are consistently first rate, the seasons wide ranging, often featuring premieres by Milwaukee playwrights and always providing excellent showcases for terrific Milwaukee actors, directors and designers. So this comes as a shock. The intimate theater the Fliellers single-handedly built in the basement of Calvary Church has served many other artists as well. That space, The Tenth Street Theatre, will also be lost.

The Fliellers had coffee recently with the Shepherd to explain their decision. In Tandem’s lease agreement with Calvary Church ends in June. Months of negotiations on a new lease were discouraging, the Fliellers said, with the church board ultimately asking for a rent increase of 28% and offering only a three-year commitment. Combined with rising costs in other areas such as actors’ salaries and royalties, the rent burden was excessive. The Fliellers considered moving; they looked at sites as far away as South Milwaukee, but they found none as good that fell within the budget.

In Tandem has never had a full-time staff; the Fliellers have shouldered the operation. “If we were forty years old,” Jane said, smiling, “it would be different.” But approaching sixty, Chris explained, they had to question the whole project. “The lease was the catalyst, but it’s our choice to close,” Jane said. “We decided to walk away while we’re on top, rather than limp along hoping for three more years. I don’t want to wait till resentment, bitterness and anger sets in. We love theater. But I hear there are other theaters in the world. We have a wealth of knowledge because of what we’ve done and what we’ve learned.” They’ll stay in town if they can.